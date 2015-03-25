Commander of Pinochet Intelligence Service Gets Two Life Sentences for Killings

A judge says he has imposed two sentences of life in prison on the security chief for former dictator Augusto Pinochet.

Judge Alejandro Solis said Monday he sentenced retired Gen. Manuel Contreras to two consecutive life prison terms for the killing of retired army chief Carlos Prats and his wife.

The couple died when a bomb blew up their car in Argentina in 1974. Prats had opposed Pinochet's 1973 coup against an elected government.

Contreras is already in prison serving sentences of more than 70 years for other crimes committed under Pinochet's rule.

Seven other former members of the security service received lesser sentences.