Cold Sweat Ice Cream Tastes Like Burning

I scream, you scream, anyone in their right mind would scream when faced with this ice cream.

North Carolina’s Scott Wilson, owner of Sunni Sky’s ice cream shop, is like the Dr. Frankenstein of frosty frozen treats. Seriously.

And this time, he really has created a monster.

America, meet Cold Sweat — the ice cream from Hell.

Needless to say, Cold Sweat isn’t your granny’s ice cream — it’s more like vice cream … ice cream with attitude.

And by attitude, of course, we mean three kinds of peppers and two kinds of hot sauce that deliver a spice so … well … spicy that your fingers will feel a little hot just touching the stuff.

Wilson’s waiver declares anyone under the age of 18 ineligible to eat his not-so-tasty treat without parental consent and completely forbids pregnant women and people with health problems from partaking, The News & Observer reports.

But that didn’t stop faithful frozen fire-eater Rod McCallum.

"I thought it was a cool idea, but I didn't think he'd make it that hot. It tasted like fire — with a side of fire," McCallum said.

But Wilson insists he didn’t set out to bring on the pain with his new ice cream. Rather, he wanted to make something a little spicy for his customers who like it hot.

Justin Smith, a Cold Sweat veteran vying for the in-store record of 14 ounces eaten, says the spicy special’s not so bad … once you get past the searing pain.

"It's got a good flavor," Smith insisted. "As someone who really likes hot stuff and doesn't mind being scorched, I can taste the difference, and it really does taste good."

Boozy Bruin's Smarter Than Your Average Bear

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — A bear cub drew a crowd of spectators at a Lake Tahoe neighborhood as it munched on barbecue-chicken-and-jalapeno pizza in the back seat of a vintage red Buick convertible.

It also apparently washed it down with a swig of a Jack Daniel's mixer, an Absolut vodka and tonic, and a beer taken from a cooler, the vehicle's owner said.

About 30 people watched the cub lumber around a parking lot in upper Kingbury Grade on Sunday before it honed in on the Buick and the spicy pizza on the floor.

The bruin was unfazed by the car's horn, which blew nonstop as the cub pressed the seat into the steering wheel.

"The bear was loping along in the parking lot and then decides to get inside the car," resident Jerry Patterson said.

"People were screaming at him, the horn was going off, but he was completely unaware. He did what he wanted to do and the people didn't matter."

The bear remained inside the 1964 Buick Skylark for about 20 minutes and at times put his paws on the dash as if he were holding on for a ride, Patterson said.

The owner of the car, David Ziello of South Lake Tahoe, said the bruin didn't cause any damage but slopped cheese and jalapenos on the seats and floor.

"When you are in bear habitat, regardless of the time of year, you cannot leave any kind of food out — whether it's food inside the car, trash inside or outside your car, or pet food," said Carl Lackey, a biologist with the Nevada Department of Wildlife.

"Bears will find it, and in doing so, it is increasing your chances of serious conflict."

Poop Pusher Sings Praises of Musical Bat Scat

AMESVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A southeast Ohio farmer has been blessed with more business lately thanks to bat droppings.

Matt Peters uses a vacuum to collect the droppings, or guano, from attics and bell towers of area churches and sells it as fertilizer. He gets $2 a pound for something people hate to scrape off their shoes.

"People find it makes nice gifts," said Sue Zano, who owns a store in Athens where the dung is sold. "They think it's cool because it came from a church. Those bats were sleeping through all that church singing and praying, and it's in their droppings."

Peters, who also sells worm waste, started his bat business when he heard the Amesville Presbyterian Church was having electrical problems because years of bat guano in the attic had piled on the wires. Armed with an industrial vacuum, he sucked up 200 pounds of poop.

As a fertilizer, bat dung is high in phosphorous and nitrogen. It also carries a fungus that can cause a deadly lung disease, so Peters wears a respirator mask to avoid breathing in the fertilizer dust.

He is thinking about expanding his business to include more churches and other old buildings.

"But churches are the best," he said. "Part of what makes the bat poop so special is that it's been sung to this whole time."

Put Yourself in Their Shoes ... or Not. Definitely Not.

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Barbie and Paul Bentley are taking steps — millions of them — to revitalize their marriage.

The Idaho couple are walking to Florida on an adventure the empty-nesters hope will bring them closer. Barbie Bentley says it's going to give them "lots and lots of time to talk."

The walk started just a few days ago at a farm near Moscow, Idaho. The Bentleys plan to finish at a catfish restaurant in Astor, Fla., in November 2007.

To get ready for the walk they sold their home, moved into a used 35-foot trailer and quit their jobs. Most nights they plan to sleep in a tent, though once or twice a week they'll stay in motels.

After wandering through north-central Idaho and into Montana, the Bentleys will head south to Wyoming and onward to Colorado, where they plan to break for the winter. They plan to resume the trek to Florida in May, arriving about six months later. They plan to walk between 10 and 15 miles a day.

Nothing Says Family Legacy Like a Killer Pit Spit

EAU CLAIRE, Mich. (AP) — Rick "Pellet Gun" Krause has reclaimed family bragging rights.

Krause on Saturday took home his 13th championship at the International Cherry Pit Spitting Championship in southwestern Michigan, an event his family has dominated in recent years.

Krause, of Tuba City, Ariz., also knocked off his son, power spitter Brian "Young Gun" Krause, who had won the previous four years and holds the Guinness World Record after spitting a pit 93 feet, 6 1/2 inches in 2003.

The 52-year-old also celebrated his 10th wedding anniversary with wife Marlene, whom he married at the event in 1996.

Krause's winning spit was 67 feet, 5 inches. Bart Pierce took second at 44 feet, 5 inches and Keith Roush placed third at 43 feet, 8 inches.

Brian Krause, 28, struggled at the 33rd annual competition held at the Tree-Mendus Fruit Farm, propelling a pit just 33 feet, 5 inches.

Pit-spitters had to battle gusty winds during the competition, event coordinator Lynne Sage said.

Two of "Young Gun" Krause's sons carried on the family's winning tradition. Cole Krause won the 5-and-younger category with a 20-foot, 3-inch spit, and Braden Krause won the age 6-to-8 division with a distance of 31 feet, 7 inches.

