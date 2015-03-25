Cleveland Police Fatally Shot Man Suspected in Homeless Shelter Attack

The president of a shelter for homeless veterans says a veteran who was told to move out attacked and killed the center's director before police fatally shot him.

Officers say when they arrived at the homeless shelter, they saw 48-year-old Raymond Ice standing over the director, 59-year-old Rita Ciofani, holding a knife and ax.

Cleveland police spokesman Sammy Morris says Ice, a U.S. Air Force veteran, obeyed police orders to drop the weapons but then charged at officers and was shot.

Dennis Kresak, president of the Volunteers of America of Greater Ohio, says Ice was being transferred back to a veterans' hospital because he had been uncooperative about attending counseling.

Kresak says most veterans stay at the shelter about a year until they find employment and permanent housing.