Chinese Woman Pleads Guilty to Attempted Smuggling of Military-Grade Sensors

A Chinese citizen has pleaded guilty in San Diego to trying to smuggle military-grade sensors to her homeland.

Qing Li pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to conspiring to harm the U.S.

Prosecutors said she approached a company in Orange County in 2007 about buying accelerometers. The devices can measure the power of missile systems but are illegal to export without State Department approval.

Li told undercover investigators she was buying the devices on behalf of a scientific agency in China.

She was living in Connecticut and was arrested in October at Kennedy Airport in New York.

She faces five years in prison when she is sentenced in September. Her attorney did not return a message left by The Associated Press.