China: Keep Mum on Olympics

The Chinese ambassador to the United States, Yang Jiechi, has written a letter that has been sent to at least one U.S. senator protesting any interference from the U.S. with regard to Beijing's bid to host the 2008 Olympic Games, Fox News has learned.

The text of the letter follows:

Dear Senator (name obscured):

I am writing in connection with the efforts by some Members of Congress to oppose Beijing's bid for hosting the 2008 Olympic Games.

You are probably aware that it is entirely under the jurisdiction of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to judge whether a city is suitable for the Games. That choice rests with the IOC and IOC alone. No individual or organization has the right to influence the IOC on the matter.

The bills in Congress against Beijing's bid, therefore, constitute a gross interference in the internal affairs and inherent rights of the IOC. Such bills run counter to the spirit of the Olympic Charter which forbids discrimination against any country or individual, on the basis of race, religion, politics, sex or any other reason. It would be "incompatible with the capacity of Olympics" for the US Congress to obstruct, under the pretext of human rights, Beijing's bid and China's efforts to contribute to the Olympic Movement, world peace and development.

Beijing's bid has enjoyed the enthusiastic support of its population of 12 million and 1.25 billion Chinese people, including those in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan. Any attempts to deny China's right to host the Games is a challenge to the universal principle of human rights which will be met with the strong opposition from the Chinese people and all the justice-upholding people the world over.

I trust you will find the above helpful for your understanding of the issue.

Sincerely,

Yang Jiechi

Ambassador