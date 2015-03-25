Chimp Victim's Family May File Lawsuit; Animal Is Cremated

The brother of a woman mauled by a 200-pound chimpanzee last week was appointed her conservator Tuesday as she remains in a medically induced coma. Michael Nash was named temporary conservator of his twin sister, Charla Nash, who was critically injured Feb. 16 when a chimp owned by her friend, Sandra Herold of Stamford, attacked her.

In the order, Stamford Probate Judge Gerald M. Fox Jr. said Nash was in grave condition at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio with serious injuries to her face, head and hands. The conservator is needed to make medical decisions after consulting with doctors, according to court papers.

Meanwhile, Eileen Donofrio, office manager of All Pets Crematory in Stamford, says Travis the chimp was cremated Wednesday morning.

In court papers, Michael Nash said he could protect his sister's ability to recover damages in future litigation as her conservator.

Neither he nor the family's attorney, Matthew Newman, would comment on whom they might sue. "We're pursuing all potential legal avenues," Newman said.

Herold, who owned the 14-year-old chimp for nearly all his life, fed Travis the finest foods, including steak, lobster, cheesecake and wine. She said Travis combed her hair and slept with her.

When he was younger, the chimp starred in TV commercials for Old Navy and Coca-Cola, made an appearance on the "Maury Povich Show" and took part in a television pilot.

Herold asked Charla Nash to come over the day of the attack to help lure Travis back into her house. Herold has theorized that the chimp attacked to protect her because he didn't recognize Nash, who had changed her hairstyle, was driving a different car and was holding a stuffed toy in front of her face to get Travis' attention.

Herold stabbed Travis with a butcher knife and struck him with a shovel in unsuccessful attempts to get him off Nash. Police, who shot and killed the chimp, said Nash's face appeared to have been ripped off in the 12-minute attack.

Four teams of surgeons operated on Nash for more than seven hours to stabilize her before she was transferred three days later to the Cleveland Clinic.

The family is gathering photos of Nash to send to the clinic for possible reconstructive surgery, said Capt. Richard Conklin.

Herold has made conflicting statements about whether she gave Travis the anti-anxiety drug Xanax before the attack. She has also said he suffered from Lyme disease. A test for rabies was negative, and results from a necropsy are pending.

Authorities have not said whether Herold will face criminal charges. Connecticut law allowed her to own the chimp as a pet.

On Tuesday, the House passed a bill, 323-95, to ban the transport of monkeys and apes across state lines for the purpose of selling them as pets. The measure now goes to the Senate for a vote.