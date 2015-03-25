Children of Missing Illinois Mom Lisa Stebic Testify Before Grand Jury

Prosecutors were forced to subpoena the children of a missing Chicago suburban mom to testify before a grand jury about the disappearance of their mother, FOX News learned Thursday.

Lisa Stebic's children reportedly were the last ones to see their mother alive, along with Craig, her husband, and were only interviewed by police once, in May 2007, when authorities questioned them at school.

Craig Stebic, who has custody of the children, and his lawyer previously declined bringing the children before a grand jury or a neutral child advocate to interview them, police said.

"That ultimate decision was made by Craig Stebic and his attorney," said Plainfield Det. Sgt. Troy Kivisto.

Stebic accompanied the children but was not in the room when they testified, Kivisto said.

Kivisto declined any comment about the children's testimony.

Lisa Stebic was reported missing on April 30. Craig Stebic said he was working in the family’s backyard and the children were out when she disappeared. Police in July named Craig Stebic a person of interest in the disappearance of his wife.

Melanie Greenberg, Lisa Stebic's cousin and family spokeswoman, said she did not know if the children's testimony revealed any new clues in the investigation.

The family continues to raise money for the reward of information leading to her whereabouts, reaching more than $73,000 after several recent garage sales and other fundraisers.