The Cook County, Illinois, medical examiner says a Schiller Park man has died after testing positive for miliary tuberculosis.

Miliary tuberculosis is a form of the disease that spreads throughout the body.

Authorities say 36-year-old Bruno Tapia died at Stroger Hospital shortly after midnight on Sunday morning from the disease.

A spokeswoman with the Cook County Department of Public Health says the agency has not yet received a report of the death.