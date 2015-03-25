Charlton Heston's Ten Commandments to Be Auctioned Off

Thou shalt find the Ten Commandments up for bid this summer.

A pair of faux granite tablets that Charlton Heston cradled in the 1956 biblical epic "The Ten Commandments" is expected to fetch as much as $60,000, said Marc Kruskol, a publicist for the auction Profiles in History. It is the fourth set of tablets that remains from the film that featured Heston as Moses.

The five-piece costume Heston wore in 1959's "Ben-Hur" — the film that won him a best actor Oscar — is also among the 1,000-plus pieces of Hollywood memorabilia the auction is selling this summer. The central piece is the dark green kaftan worn by Heston's Judah Ben-Hur in the scene when he hears Jesus give a sermon.

Heston died April 5 at his Beverly Hills, Calif., home at the age of 84.

The auction runs July 31-Aug. 1.