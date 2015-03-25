CBS Correspondent Injured in Iraq Returns to U.S.

CBS News correspondent Kimberly Dozier, who was critically wounded by a car bomb in Iraq last week, returned to the United States on Wednesday for treatment at a Navy hospital in suburban Washington.

She was one of about 40 patients on a C-17 aircraft that landed about 4:20 p.m. at Andrews Air Force Base, following a flight from Ramstein, Germany.

Dozier is expected to be brought to the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Md.

Dozier, 39, was wounded May 29 in a blast that killed her camera crew — Paul Douglas and James Brolan, both of Britain — as well as a U.S. soldier and an Iraqi translator.

She was flown the following day to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany for treatment of head and lower body injuries. Her family said she would need rods in her legs.

Dozier arrived Wednesday at Ramstein Air Base in a military ambulance and was wheeled onto an aircraft configured for medical evacuations in a stretcher.