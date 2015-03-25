Caylee's Mom Charged in Court With Check Fraud

Fraud charges were filed Thursday in court against the mother of missing Florida toddler Caylee Anthony in a case officials say is unrelated to the girl's disappearance.

The Orange County State's Attorney's Office charged Casey Anthony, 22, with grand theft in the third degree, three counts of fraudulent use of personal information, three counts of check forgery of a check and three counts of uttering a forged check, MyFOXOrlando.com reported.

The charges stem from allegations that Anthony used checks belonging to friend Amy Huizenga to buy groceries and other items.

Huizenga accuses Anthony of using checks from a checkbook left in Huizenga's car, which she let Anthony borrow, according to MyFOXOrlando.com.

Orange County Sheriff's Capt. Angelo Nieves said investigators also found evidence that Anthony used the checks in question.

At the Anthony home in Orlando, where Anthony is under house arrest after posting her $500,000 bond for a second time, relatives continued to clash with the protesters who have been a fixture on the lawn since her first jail release last month.

Anthony has been charged with child abuse and making false statements to investigators in Caylee's disappearance. Investigators have called her a suspect in the case.

Caylee, who was 2 when she vanished, was reported missing in mid-July. The girl hadn't been seen for a month before Anthony told authorities.

A group of volunteers has searched a secluded area near the airport where Anthony may have gone after her daughter's disappearance, but so far there has been no sign of the missing child.

Police now say they believe Caylee, whose third birthday was Aug. 9, is dead based on forensic evidence of a decomposing body and DNA matching that of the toddler found in Anthony's car.

Anthony has said that she left her daughter with a baby sitter, who then took off with the child. Detectives say they doubt her story and haven't been able to find the sitter.

