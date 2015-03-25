Caylee Anthony's Grandfather Back Home From Hospital After Disappearance, Suicide Messages

The grandfather of slain Florida toddler Caylee Anthony is back at home after he was admitted to a hospital last month over concerns he might be suicidal.

Family attorney Brad Conway told The Orlando Sentinel that 57-year-old George Anthony was released Tuesday night.

He had been admitted to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach on Jan. 23 after he was reported missing and found in a hotel.

Authorities said he had sent despondent text messages to family members indicating he wanted to commit suicide.

Anthony's daughter, Casey Anthony, has been charged with killing Caylee. The child wasn't reported missing for nearly a month after she vanished.

