Catholic Retreat Gunman Charged With Murder in Southern California Massacre

Southern California authorities have filed charges of murder and attempted murder against the suspect in last week's shooting rampage at a rural Roman Catholic Korean retreat.

The Riverside County district attorney's office filed one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder on Wednesday against 69-year-old John Suchan Chong.

Investigators say Chong fatally shot a woman at the Kkottongnae Retreat Camp on April 7 and wounded her husband before another couple disarmed him in a violent struggle after he tried to shoot them as well.

Chong suffered severe head trauma in the fight and was initially unconscious.

He was to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.