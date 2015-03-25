Catholic Retreat Gunman Charged With Murder in Southern California Massacre
LOS ANGELES – Southern California authorities have filed charges of murder and attempted murder against the suspect in last week's shooting rampage at a rural Roman Catholic Korean retreat.
The Riverside County district attorney's office filed one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder on Wednesday against 69-year-old John Suchan Chong.
Investigators say Chong fatally shot a woman at the Kkottongnae Retreat Camp on April 7 and wounded her husband before another couple disarmed him in a violent struggle after he tried to shoot them as well.
Chong suffered severe head trauma in the fight and was initially unconscious.
He was to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.