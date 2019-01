Paul Goettlich's condo in the Oakland hills features vaulted ceilings and skylights, a sweeping view of San Francisco's bay and state-of-the-art appliances.

But with the power crisis in full tilt, his dryer sits unused while he hangs clothes, sheets and towels on a wooden rack in the garage.

``Maybe somebody doesn't want to see somebody else's underwear or bras hanging out,'' Goettlich says. ``But, hey, that's life.''