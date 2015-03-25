California Woman Fatally Stabbed Younger Brother, Police Say

Authorities say a 20-year-old woman has been arrested after stabbing her younger brother to death at an apartment in Sylmar.

Los Angeles Police Officer April Harding says 17-year-old Parrish Reed was found slashed and bleeding Saturday night. Paramedics rushed him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His sister, Amber Reed, was arrested and is being held in lieu of $1 million bail on suspicion of murder.

Investigators believe the victim was stabbed with a kitchen knife during an argument over money.

Their mother was home at the time of the incident.