California High School Freshman Collapses, Dies After Running Quarter-Mile in Gym Class

A Sacramento high school freshman collapsed and later died Monday after finishing a quarter-mile run in gym class, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Jaazaniah McGee, 15, finished a warm-up run at about 1:15 p.m. in his physical education class at Grant High School West Campus when he collapsed, said Trinette Marquis, district spokeswoman.

A cause of death has not been determined. High school principal Craig Murray told the newspaper that the teen had no pre-existing medical conditions and that students are not required to have a physical before taking P.E., which is mandatory for all freshmen.

Students and staff said the boy appeared fine during the run. He died less than an hour after being transported to the hospital by ambulance, according to the report.

Click here for more on this story from the Sacramento Bee.

Related: Two New Jersey Teen Football Players Die in Same Week