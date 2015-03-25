Bush's European Schedule

A day-by-day look at President Bush's plans during his five-nation European trip:

TUESDAY: Arrives in Madrid, Spain. Meets King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia at Zarzuela Palace and, later, Prime Minister Jose Maria Aznar. Conducts news conference and greets U.S. embassy staff, holding up Spain as an example of NATO's strength.

WEDNESDAY: Leaves Spain and travels to Brussels, Belgium, for NATO summit. Bush administration's missile defense plan and NATO expansion top the agenda. Conducts news conference and meets King Albert and Queen Paola of Belgium.

THURSDAY: Meets Prime Minister Guy Verhofstadt of Belgium and leaves for Goteborg, Sweden, and the European Union summit. Bush's rejection of an international global warming treaty will be a major issue, along with several trade disputes. Conducts news conference and meets Swedish leaders. Dines with European leaders.

FRIDAY: Leaves Sweden for Warsaw, Poland. Meets Polish leaders, conducts a news conference, attends a wreath-laying ceremony and delivers major address on the future of U.S.-European ties. Poland was picked because it is a new NATO member. Attends state dinner.

SATURDAY: Leaves Poland for Ljubljana, Slovenia, where he meets Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time. Russia's objections to U.S. missile defense plans will be discussed, along with nuclear proliferation and other issues. Returns to Washington.