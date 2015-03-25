Bush Will Consult Congress Before Attacking Iraq

President Bush planned to promise lawmakers Wednesday that he will seek congressional support for his plan to deal with Iraq's Saddam Hussein, administration officials said.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Bush will use his White House meeting with congressional leaders to stress that he has not decided how to oust Hussein, including whether to use military force.

He also intended to say that at the "appropriate time," after consulting with lawmakers, he will seek congressional support for action to deal with Saddam, said the officials, discussing the situation on grounds of anonymity.

They said Bush is likely to leave vague what he means by "congressional support;" it was not clear whether he will seek an official resolution of support as his father did before the Persian Gulf War.