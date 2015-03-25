Bush Says Tax Rebates Will Make Economy 'Stronger Than Ever Before'

President Bush says the sagging economy will "come out stronger than ever before" with the help of rebates from the recently enacted economic stimulus package.

Bush made his comments after touring the ColorCraft printing company in Sterling, Va.

He said that beginning in the second week of May, "a lot of folks are going to be getting a sizable check. I'm looking forward to that day and I know they are as well."

The president said his administration had taken "decisive action" by getting money for taxpayers and businesses, which are to receive tax incentives to invest. He said that will create new jobs.

Bush said: "Small business owners are dreamers and doers. We want to watch them and help them expand."