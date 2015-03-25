Bush: Gustav Shows U.S. Needs More Oil Production

President Bush says that while it's too early to assess Hurricane Gustav's damage to U.S. oil infrastructure off the Gulf Coast, it should prompt Congress to OK more domestic oil production.

He said Tuesday that when Congress comes back from recess, lawmakers "need to understand" that the nation needs more, not less domestic energy production.

Bush, keeping a hands-on profile on the aftermath of the hurricane in contrast to the government's poor response to Katrina, met in the Roosevelt Room with Vice President Dick Cheney and about 20 advisers, including the secretaries of Interior, Transportation and Energy.

He says there are encouraging signs that damage to the oil infrastructure was limited, but that the process of assessing the damage is continuing.