Bush Defends His Approach to War on Terror

President Bush says the U.S. needs to use all available tools to fight against terrorism.

In a speech to a veterans group in Florida, Bush made a case for his approach to the war on terror, as well as his strategy in Iraq.

The president says future U.S. leaders need to keep Americans safe at home, while keeping terrorists "on the run." He adds that terrorism can't be treated "primarily as a matter of law enforcement." The remark is seen as a veiled reference to an approach backed by Barack Obama.

Bush also talked about his policy in Iraq. He says his decision to increase U.S. troop levels there last year brought security to a now-resurgent nation. Without naming detractors by name, the president slapped back at those who have called his plan flawed.

In his words, "The commander in chief must always listen to the commanders, and not the latest opinion polls."