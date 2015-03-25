BTK Victims' Kin Plan to Attend Hearing

At least 10 relatives of the victims of BTK (search) serial killer Dennis Rader (search) are expected to come to Wichita (search) for his three-day sentencing hearing, which begins Wednesday.

The family members are receiving help with their travel and lodging expenses from a fund set up in early July by Kelli Cochran, a former police employee.

So far, about $4,000 has been raised and several restaurants have offered discounted meals for which other businesses have offered to pay, Cochran said. Donations are still being accepted.

"We've had pretty good success, but it's going to go real fast," Cochran said. "We're running out of time."

Cochran said she established the fund because she recalled the fear BTK struck into the city's residents — especially women.

Rader, a former code enforcement officer from the Wichita suburb of Park City, pleaded guilty in June to killing 10 people in and around Wichita from 1974 to 1991. His nickname, which he gave himself, stands for "Bind, Torture, Kill."