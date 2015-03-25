British Terror Suspect Arrested

British police said Thursday they had arrested a British man wanted on terrorism charges in the United States.

The Metropolitan Police said Babar Ahmad (search), 30, was arrested in central London on a U.S. extradition warrant.

The warrant alleges that between 1998 and Feb. 19, 2001, Ahmad sought through American Web sites and e-mail people in the United States or elsewhere "to give or otherwise make available money and other property" to commit terrorist acts in Chechnya (search) and Afghanistan (search).

Ahmad was taken to a London police station and was due to appear in court Friday.

His arrest was not believed to be linked to the detention of 12 men on suspicion of terrorism earlier this week. Those men, whose arrests sparked speculation about a plot to bomb Heathrow Airport (search), were being questioned at a London police station.

The police said anti-terrorist officers were searching three "residential premises" and one business in southwest London on behalf of U.S. authorities.

The warrant also alleges that between the same dates Babar "agreed with U.S. citizens based in the U.S.A. and others" on a plan to raise funds for terrorist purposes.

It goes on to accuse him of soliciting funding for terrorism between Feb. 19, 2001 and the end of 2003.