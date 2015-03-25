British Police Asked to Provide Suspected Criminals With Treadmill

British police have reportedly been asked to consider supplying suspected criminals with access to an exercise treadmill.

The suggestion, made in a new Criminal Justice Inspection report, focused on Antrim Police Station, where suspects in serious crimes and immigration detainees are held, the BBC reported.

The report recommended the station install the exercise machine and make it available to anyone detained for more than 36 hours.

Other suggestions included making copies available of the Koran and other religious texts, and adding direction arrows pointing to Mecca, the BBC reported.

Click here for more on this story from the BBC News.

