story
Published
Last Update January 13, 2015

British Airways Flight Attendant Suspended Over Eating Trash-Bound Muffin

By | Fox News

A British Airways flight attendant was suspended after allegedly eating a muffin left for trash on a passenger's meal tray, The Daily Mail reported.

The airline is treating the situation as a theft, the newspaper reported.

"Now his career hangs in the balance," a colleague of the suspended flight attendant reportedly said.

A British Airways spokesman confirmed a member of the cabin crew was suspended on suspicion of theft, but today denied he was suspended because he ate a muffin, The Daily Mail reported.