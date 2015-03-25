Britain Travelers to Be Required to Answer 53 Questions

Travelers entering or leaving Britain soon will be required to answer 53 questions as part of stepped-up security measures, U.K.’s Daily Mail reports.

Government officials unveiled a plan to gather the information, which includes credit card numbers, phone contacts, e-mail addresses and travel plans.

Travelers will submit the information when they buy a ticket and that data will be shared among police, customs, immigration and security forces before the trip is to take place.

If the individual is deemed a threat, officials will deny passage the day of the trip, and even those with outstanding court fines, for example, are subject to be denied a journey.

The system is set to take effect in mid-2009.