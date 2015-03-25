Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

story
Published
Last Update January 13, 2015

Britain Travelers to Be Required to Answer 53 Questions

By | Fox News

Travelers entering or leaving Britain soon will be required to answer 53 questions as part of stepped-up security measures, U.K.’s Daily Mail reports.

Click here for the full story in the Daily Mail and to see the list of required information.

Government officials unveiled a plan to gather the information, which includes credit card numbers, phone contacts, e-mail addresses and travel plans.

Travelers will submit the information when they buy a ticket and that data will be shared among police, customs, immigration and security forces before the trip is to take place.

If the individual is deemed a threat, officials will deny passage the day of the trip, and even those with outstanding court fines, for example, are subject to be denied a journey.

The system is set to take effect in mid-2009.