Musician Boy George was charged Tuesday with falsely imprisoning a 28-year-old man, British police said.

The 47-year old singer and DJ, whose real name is George O'Dowd, has been ordered to appear before a court on Nov. 22.

The Sun newspaper reported in April that a Norwegian man, Auden Karlsen, 28, claimed he was chained and threatened at O'Dowd's London flat, where he had gone as a photo model.