Boy, 3, Born With Half a Heart Waiting for Transplant

Time is of the essence for a 3-year-old boy from Utah who was born with a rare and complex congenital heart defect that has essentially left him with half a heart, ABC 4 News reported.

Little Michael Melton suffers from hypoplastic left heart syndrome – a condition in which the left side of his heart is critically underdeveloped. What that means is that the left side of his heart can't effectively pump blood to the body, according to the Mayo Clinic, so the right side of the heart must pump blood both to the lungs and to the rest of the body.

Treatment for this condition involves either a three-step surgical procedure or a heart transplant, which is exactly what Michael needs.

In order to get him moved up higher on an organ donor list, his mom, Clarissa Melton, moved to the Salt Lake Valley from her hometown of Vernal, Utah.

She’s worried if Michael doesn’t get a transplant soon, he could die.

“I don't think you can be prepared,” Melton told the news station. “I try to be. I know it would definitely be a possibility. It's like putting a time limit on my son's life."

Michael is currently being treated at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

