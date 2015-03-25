Boy, 13, Who Suffered Heart Attack Rounding Bases, Eating and Walking on Own

A 13-year-old Meridian, Idaho boy who collapsed during Little League practice continues to improve and his school intends to recognize the teenage girl who led his rescue.

The boy has been in critical condition at St. Luke's Meridian Medical Center since last week. Cole Valley Christian school officials say he is now walking and eating on his own.

School officials say they will honor 14-year-old Jessica Moncrieff on Thursday for performing CPR after she saw the boy wasn't breathing.

Why the boy collapsed is still not clear and his parents have asked that his identity not be made public. School officials say doctors are recommending that the boy be transferred to a Salt Lake City hospital for heart surgery