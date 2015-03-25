Boy, 10, Killed by Lightning While Camping With Dad

Indianapolis police say a 10-year-old boy was killed by lightning at a campground while he and his father walked to their car to seek shelter from a thunderstorm.

Jeremiah Miller was pronounced dead early Thursday at a hospital after paramedics tried to revive him.

Police say the boy and his 26-year-old father, Jeremy Miller, were camping at Mike's Southport Fishing Lakes on the city's south side.

The boy was struck by lighting about 3:30 a.m. during a thunderstorm that also swamped the area with more than 2 inches of rain.