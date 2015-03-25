Bomber Strikes Pakistani Navy HQ; 2 Killed

Police say a homicide bomber struck Pakistan's Navy headquarters in the capital city of Islamabad on Wednesday, killing at least two people.

The attacker, who appeared to be a teenager, detonated his explosives after he was stopped as he walked up to the iron gates at the heavily fortified complex at about 1:30 p.m. Islamabad police commissioner Fazil Asghar said one guard was killed after he asked the youth to remove his coat.

Security forces quickly cordoned off the area. The naval installation suffered no damage because it was a safe distance from the gate, officials said.

The violence comes a day after President Barack Obama said he would send 30,000 more U.S. troops to Afghanistan, a move Pakistani officials fear will push militants across the border from Afghanistan and complicate the army's battle against the Taliban.

Fox News' Scott Heidler and The Associated Press contributed to this report.