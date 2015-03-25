Bomb Kills Three in Baghdad

An Iraqi mother and her child are among three dead after a roadside bomb exploded near a Baghdad (search) hospital today.

Police say the woman and child were riding in a taxi when the explosion occurred in the eastern part of the city. There were no U.S. patrols in the area at the time. Authorities quickly moved to sealed off the area.

Television news footage showed a burned-out Iraqi taxi in the middle of the street. The footage also shows remains of another man apparently killed while handling the bomb.

Another man is shown being led away from the scene in handcuffs.