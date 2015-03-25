Bomb at Power Plant Kills 2 Employees in Afghanistan

A remote-controlled bomb exploded Saturday near a power plant in southern Afghanistan, killing two employees, a policeman said.

The bomb was hidden near the wall of the plant in the town of Gereshk, said Helmand provincial police chief Mohammad Hussein Andiwal.

In addition to the dead, six employees and two civilians were wounded, he said.

Andiwal said the plant machinery was slightly damaged, but the power supply was not interrupted.

Helmand, the biggest opium poppy-growing region in the world, has been the scene of some of the bloodiest battles between insurgents and international troops in recent years.