Bodybuilding Champion, 22, Found Dead in Bathroom of Alabama Dorm Room

A 22-year-old national bodybuilding champion was found dead in the bathroom of his University of Alabama dorm room.

Dan Puckett was found Wednesday morning by his roomate, according to a MyFoxBirmingham report.

The senior, who would have graduated in December, had complained of a possible muscle injury after returning home from the gym the day before, according tot he report.

Capt. Loyd Baker, commander of the Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit, told MyFoxBirmingham, there were no visible signs of trauma or any suggestion of foul play.

