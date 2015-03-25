'Bloviate with Bill' Contest Rules

Would you like to sit on the set of "The Factor" and let Bill O'Reilly have it?! Our "Bloviate with Bill" contest is underway and here's the deal:

During the month of February six lucky "Factor" viewers will be flown to New York City or Los Angeles (depending on which city we're broadcasting from) with hotel and meals paid for by us.

All you have to do is convince us by e-mail (and later by telephone) that you are a good debater and that you can hold your own with O'Reilly on a topic of your choosing.

Good luck!

A complete look at the contest rules is below:

Fox News Network

“Bloviate with Bill” Contest

Official Contest Rules

The following promotion is intended for participants in the United States only and shall be construed and evaluated according to the laws of the United States. Do not proceed in this promotion if you are not a legal resident of the United States. Further eligibility restrictions are contained in the official rules below.

1) How to Enter: Six separate winners, may appear once on The O’Reilly Factor, on one of the six dates described below, if their story idea is selected as a winning entry. Enter by sending an email to oreillycontest@foxnews.com with a suggestion for a topic that the winner will debate with Bill O’Reilly. You should submit a paragraph of no more than 100 words describing the topic as well as your personal view. You will also need to submit your name, address, daytime telephone number, e-mail address and age. Submissions will be accepted beginning January 17, 2006 and ending February 8, 2006. Six winners will be selected to appear on one of the six programs from among following three time periods:

a) February 7 & 8, 2006;

b) February 14 & 15, 2006;

c) February 21 & 22, 2006.

Limit one (1) email entry per person for this contest. Sponsor will not acknowledge the receipt of contest submissions and all materials submitted by entrants become the property of the Sponsor and will not be returned. Entry must be your original creation, in English & cannot have been previously published or submitted in any prior competition or for publication. Modification of an existing work does not qualify it as original. Your submission of an entry constitutes your representation of compliance with the eligibility requirements set forth in these Official Rules & your consent for Sponsor to obtain, use, & transfer your name, address & other information for the purpose of Contest administration.

2) Judging: All entries will be judged by members of the Fox News staff, who will cull the entries and make contact with a limited number of entries. Those contacted will be asked to submit a picture of themselves. After submission of a picture and a final determination of suitability (in Sponsor’s sole discretion), a number of entries will be determined the winners. Sponsor’s decisions in all matters relating to this Contest are final.

3) Prizes: Six Grand Prize Winners will be selected to receive a trip for two to New York or Los Angeles (in Sponsor’s discretion) for two nights to tape a segment with Bill O’Reilly. Sponsor reserves full editorial rights to edit the segment and determine whether or not to air it. Approximate retail value of prize is $1,500. The actual value will vary depending on winner’s city of departure. Sponsor may substitute for air travel if winner lives close to New York or Los Angeles. If the actual value turns out to be less than the stated ARV, the difference will not be awarded in cash. All expenses not specifically included, including but not limited to any taxes or expenses as set forth, are the sole responsibility of Winner. Winner must travel on dates specified by Sponsor, or may forfeit prize. Selected airline and hotel are at the sole discretion of the Sponsor. If the taping of the O’Reilly segment is postponed or cancelled for any reason after travel is arranged, balance of trip will be awarded in full satisfaction of prize, and no additional prize will be awarded. Certain restrictions and black out dates apply and exact travel dates and arrangements subject to Sponsor’s discretion.

4) Eligibility: Contest is open to all legal residents of the 50 United States, and the District of Columbia, who are 18 years of age or older except the employees, officers and representatives (and members of their immediate families and those living in the same household of each) of Fox News Network, LLC, its parents, subsidiaries and affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies and any company involved in the design, execution, production or judging of this promotion (“Contest Entities”). Void where prohibited.

5) General: Prize cannot be exchanged, redeemed for cash or transferred and there are no substitutions. If, for reasons beyond the Sponsor’s control, the Contest is not capable of running as originally planned, the Sponsor, at its sole discretion, reserves the right to cancel or modify the Contest, without liability and to the extent feasible, will award prizes among entries received prior to cancellation or modification. Sponsor will not be responsible for lost, late, misdirected, damaged, or postage due mail, or for Internet, computer hardware and software, phone, and other technical errors, malfunctions, and delays. Entries which are garbled, incomplete, illegible, inaccurate, forged, irregular in any way, or otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules, are also void. Grand Prize winners will be required to complete an Affidavit of Eligibility and a Liability/Publicity Release (unless prohibited by law). Travel companion must also submit a travel release. Affidavits and Releases must be returned within seven (7) days of receipt of these documents. Grand Prize winner will also be required to send a copy of their passport, driver’s license, birth certificate or other appropriate documentation (acceptable to Sponsor) as proof of age and residency. Non-compliance with any of these requirements may result in disqualification, in which case an alternate winner may be chosen. Return of prize notification, and/or Affidavit/ Release as undeliverable will result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected. All entrants agree to comply fully with each provision in these Official Rules. Any person attempting to defraud or in any way tamper with this Contest and any person who does not comply with these Official Rules, will be ineligible for any prize(s) and may be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

6) Right to Use Your Submission and Information About You: Entries and all other submitted material become the property of Sponsor. By submitting an entry: (a) you irrevocably assign to Sponsor all right, title and interest in your entry in any and all media whether now known or hereafter devised, in perpetuity, anywhere in the world, with the right to make any and all uses thereof, including, without limitation, for purposes of advertising or trade. The rights granted under this paragraph shall extend to all entries and all other submitted materials related to the Contest, including those submitted by non-winners and winners.

By submitting an entry, you grant to Sponsor and its affiliated companies, the right, except where prohibited by law, to use your name, likeness, picture, address (city and state), e-mail address, voice, biographical information and written or oral statements, for advertising and promotional purposes in promoting or publicizing Sponsor, Bill O’Reilly, and their products or services, without compensation unless required by law. You shall have no right of approval, no claim to compensation, and no claim (including, without limitation, claims based on invasion of privacy, defamation, or right of publicity) arising out of any use, blurring, alteration, or use in composite form of your name, picture, likeness, address (city and state), e mail address, biographical information, or entry. The rights granted under this paragraph shall extend to Sponsor and its affiliated companies with respect to all entrants in the Contest, including non-winners and winners.

7) Release of Liability and Issues of Law: By participating all entrants release Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, partners, subsidiaries, officers, directors, agents, employees, Bill O’Reilly, and all entities associated with the development and execution of this Contest from any and all liability with respect to and in any way arising from participating in this promotion, acceptance or use of prizes. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules , attest that entry is their original, personal creation that meets all eligibility requirements, agree that Sponsor shall own entry (and all material embodied therein), and that entrant will defend, indemnify & hold harmless Sponsor, Bill O’Reilly, and the Contest Entities from & against any liability, loss, injury or damage of any kind (including attorney’s fees) to any person or entity including, without limitation, personal injury, death or damage to personal or real property, due in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, by reason of the acceptance, possession, use or misuse of a prize, participation in this Contest, or use of any entry-related materials.

All Federal, state and local laws and regulations are applicable. THE NEW YORK COURTS (STATE OR FEDERAL) SHALL HAVE SOLE JURISDICTION OF ANY CONTROVERSIES REGARDING THE CONTEST AND THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK SHALL GOVERN THE CONTEST. EACH ENTRANT WAIVES ANY AND ALL OBJECTIONS TO JURISDICTION AND VENUE IN THOSE COURTS AND HEREBY SUBMIT TO THE JURISDICTION OF THOSE COURTS. The Contest is void where restricted or prohibited by law.

8) Contest Winners: For a list of prize winners available after February 27, 2006, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: “Bloviate with Bill” Contest Winners c/o Fox News Network, 1211 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, ATTN: Legal Department. Requests must be received by 1/31/2007

.

9) Sponsor: Fox News Network, LLC, 1211 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10036.

