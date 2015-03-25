Bin Laden Pens Book on His 'Struggles,' Sept. 11 Attacks

The world's most wanted fugitive, Al Qaeda chief Usama bin Laden is reportedly writing a book on the "struggle" of his terrorist network and the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks against the U.S.

The book, initially written in Arabic, will later be translated into English. Bin Laden decided to write the book to counter "propaganda" against Al Qaeda, Pakistan's Geo TV reported.

Bin Laden is writing the book with the assistance of a "young man with a Middle Eastern background who will later translate the text into English," the network reported.

The memoir will also reportedly highlight atrocities allegedly committed on Muslims by the Western world.

