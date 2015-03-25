Below the Fold for Sept. 21

Let's check out some political stories we found Below the Fold:

Controversial Club

Forget about diversity. A lot of California civil-rights activists are unhappy about a race-counting idea spawned by Contra Costa County high-school student Lisa McClelland. She wants to create an ethnic club that would teach members about their cultural heritage and traditions and she has gathered 250 signatures in support of her cause.

So far, however, administrators have frowned upon her proposal for a Caucasian club and an NAACP official says he fears the group will spawn racial divisions.

Questionable Church?

Americans United for the Separation of Church and State has asked the Internal Revenue Service to review the tax-exempt status of the Los Angeles First African Methodist Church.

The church hosted a Sept. 14 political rally/church service featuring Bill Clinton and embattled California Gov. Gray Davis (search), who appeared at the pulpit and recited a verse from what he called the book of "Palms," of which there are many in California.

The Rev. Cecil Murray also told the congregation that Davis was, "our vital warrior… and we are his posse."

Say What?

Speaking of Gov. Davis, California's top elected official this week vindicated millions of Americans who view the Golden State as little more than a large, sprawling, glitzy and scenic version of the Star Wars bar.

In the same event, Davis also conceded that he doesn't get out and about enough although he didn't specify whether he meant California, or the solar system.

Your Vote Counts!

Carl Miner of Blytheville, Mississippi is bidding to make American history. Miner last week ran unopposed for a seat on the South Mississippi County School Board, but still received no votes.

He didn't even vote for himself, saying the nearest polling place was closed and besides he assumed he'd get the seat because nobody else was running.