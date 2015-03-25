BearSpray: Aerosols Best for Fending Off Bears, Says Wildlife Expert

Aerosol sprays may be the best way to deter bear attacks.

That's the latest from Tom S. Smith, a Brigham Young University wildlife professor. Smith studied a decade's worth of bear attack data in researching for a report.

He says the spray is a better option than rifles, which take longer to use and require a more precise hit. In cases Smith looked at, guns succeeded in scaring the animals away every two out of three times while sprays worked more than 90 percent of the time.

The report is published in the Journal of Wildlife Management.