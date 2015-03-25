Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

story
Published
Last Update January 14, 2015

BearSpray: Aerosols Best for Fending Off Bears, Says Wildlife Expert

By | Associated Press

PROVO, Utah – Aerosol sprays may be the best way to deter bear attacks.

That's the latest from Tom S. Smith, a Brigham Young University wildlife professor. Smith studied a decade's worth of bear attack data in researching for a report.

He says the spray is a better option than rifles, which take longer to use and require a more precise hit. In cases Smith looked at, guns succeeded in scaring the animals away every two out of three times while sprays worked more than 90 percent of the time.

The report is published in the Journal of Wildlife Management.