Bear Found Feeding on Elderly Woman's Body in Colorado

Wildlife officials say a bear was found feeding on the body of a 73-year-old woman who had been repeatedly warned not to give dog food to the bruins that live near her home north of Ouray.

A caretaker said she saw the bear over the woman's body Friday and called 911. The victim's name has not been released.

Colorado Division of Wildlife spokesman Joe Lewandowski says it's unclear if the bear killed the woman of if she died of other causes. He says the woman was known to feed bears dog food and would not stop, even after repeated requests from wildlife officials.

Sheriff's deputies investigating the incident killed an aggressive bear at the woman's home. A necropsy is planned for the 250-pound male to determine the contents of its stomach.