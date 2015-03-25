Basinger Denies Leaking Baldwin Phone Message

This is a partial transcript from "On the Record," April 24, 2007, that has been edited for clarity.

GRETA VAN SUSTEREN, HOST: Tonight: Baldwin's blow-up. Well, it's turned into a blow-out, a blow-out with ex-wife, Kim Basinger. The actress is now blasting him for his behavior. This new front to this endless war began last week, when actor Alec Baldwin left this outrageous voice-mail for 11-year-old daughter, Ireland.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

ALEC BALDWIN, ACTOR: I want to tell you something, OK? And I want to leave a message for you right now because, again, it's 10:30 here in New York on a Wednesday, and once again, I've made (DELETED) of myself trying to get to a phone to call you at a specific time.

When the time comes for me to make the phone call, I stop whatever I'm doing and I go and I make that phone call at 11:00 o'clock in the morning in New York. And you don't pick up the phone at 10:00 o'clock at night and you don't even have that (DELETED) phone turned on! I want you to know something, OK? I'm tired of playing this game with you. I'm leaving this message with you to tell you you have insulted me for the last time! You have insulted me! You don't have the brains or the decency as a human being.

I don't give a damn that you're 12 years old or 11 years old or that you're a child or that your mother is a thoughtless pain in the (DELETED) who doesn't care about what you do, as far as I'm concerned. You have humiliated me for the last time with this phone. And when I come out there next week, I'm going to fly out there for the day just to straighten you out on this issue. I'm going to let you know just how disappointed in you I am and how angry I am with you that you've done this to me again!

You've made me feel like (DELETED), and you've made me feel like a fool over and over and over again, and this crap you pull on me, with this (DELETED) phone situation, that you would never dream of doing to your mother! And do you it to me constantly and over and over again! I am going to get on a plane or I'm going to come out there for the day and I'm going to straighten your (DELETED) out when I see you! Do you understand me?

I'm going to really make sure you get it because I'm going to get on a plane and I'm going to turn around and I'm going to come home. So you better be ready Friday, the 20th, to meet with me because I'm going to let you know just how I feel about what a rude little pig you really are! You are a rude, thoughtless little pig, OK?

(END AUDIO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: This audiotape landed on TMZ.com, and that's when an accelerant was added to the fire. Now Ireland's mother and Alec Baldwin's ex-wife, actress Kim Basinger, is speaking.

A statement released on her behalf says, "Kim Basinger did not release the voice-mail. Additionally, the voice-mail was not sealed under a court order. Kim did hire security in response to the media attention on her daughter in order to allow Ireland to maintain her regular routine and activities uninterrupted. Everybody is always asking why this custody battle has been going on for so many years, and now they have the answer. The issue is not about Kim or the alleged alienation that Alec constantly refers to, it is about his ongoing aggressive behavior. Kim's sincerest wish is for him to finally address his unstable and irrational behavior so he at some point can potentially create a relationship with his daughter. Until then, Kim will continue to protect and safeguard her child's wellbeing, as any parent would."

Earlier, we spoke to TMZ.com managing editor Harvey Levin.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

VAN SUSTEREN: Harvey, thank you for joining us. I know that you're not going to tell us the source. One of the things that the spokesperson for Kim Basinger said tonight or today is that she was not the source so — but I won't ask you who the source was. But one of the things that is stated, essentially, in this statement is she blames Alec Baldwin 100 percent. At least, that's how I read it. Is that how you read this?

HARVEY LEVIN, TMZ.COM: Yes. I mean, there's no love lost, clearly, between Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger. And you know, when you listen to the message, I'm sure that she was as upset as a lot of people, knowing that he had left it on her voice-mail. So you know, again, Greta, we've talked about it before, this is six years in the making, basically a divorce war.

VAN SUSTEREN: In the statement that was issued by her representative, it speaks to, quote, "his aggressive behavior." In the six years, does she have any aggressive behavior that we know about that's been reported or alleged?

LEVIN: Well, I mean, he said that she has aggressively, or passive- aggressively, if you will, tried to torpedo his rights as a father. I mean, that's been his allegation for a long time. He even filed a police report once, saying that she kidnapped Ireland to prevent him from seeing her during a visit. So you know, he's been making that allegation against her, and she has said, Right back at you.

VAN SUSTEREN: In this very public divorce and even more public custody battle, has either one ever said, OK, maybe I shouldn't have done X, or is it all finger pointing at the other side?

LEVIN: You know, I don't know what they've said to each other in private, and frankly, I'm guessing they've said very little to each other in private. This has gotten to the point where Alec Baldwin has just said horrible things about her lawyers. I mean, it's bled over into the lawyers. So there has been, you know, just plenty of animosity here, and it seems like the lawyers have kind of been the Henry Kissinger in all of this, but they've been bloodied, too.

VAN SUSTEREN: Alec claims that she has kept him from their daughter, Ireland. Are there any documents that you know of, court documents, or any evidence to corroborate or support that allegation?

LEVIN: Well, one of the things that he alleged, Greta, and it's a document that we were able to see a while ago, is that, you know, Ireland was, you know, getting some help from a psychologist because things were getting so rough. And he was arguing that the psychologist was alienating Ireland from him at the behest of Kim and was arguing that the psychologist was biased and wanted the judge to replace her with another psychologist, and the judge said no.

VAN SUSTEREN: Now, Ireland is 12 or about 12. We're getting that age where the judge is going to bring Ireland into court and say, you know, What happened? What do you think? Which parent? You know, I mean, that's about to happen. Has she ever made, as far as we know, an appearance in court?

LEVIN: Oh, she's been in court. But you're right, this is the telling time. And you know, I think it's important to just look at the facts here. Ireland wouldn't take his calls. So she's developing a point of view. I'm told that point of view, you know, has been that she's pretty upset with Dad. And that's what Alec Baldwin was reacting to, that now Ireland has her own feelings about things. And the issue is, Can it all be repaired?

VAN SUSTEREN: Harvey, I read over the weekend that Kim Basinger hired a bodyguard or hired security. At first, I thought that it was to protect her from Alec Baldwin. But apparently — and correct me if I'm wrong — it's really to protect the child from the onslaught of us, the media. I mean, we're not tracking her down, but just out of an abundance of caution. Is that what you understand?

LEVIN: Absolutely. I mean, I don't think there's ever been any kind of an argument by her, at least that I've heard, that there's been any threat of physical force against anybody. I mean, I think her argument is it's verbal brutality. That's what she says. But you're right, it's just purely because, you know, the cameras are all over the place. I mean, she's becoming the shot for the paparazzi that they want to get. And when that happens, it can get scary.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right. And that — I mean, that actually is sort of rough. I mean, the kid should be out of this sort of — I mean, the parents may be obnoxious fighting with each other, but the kid should at least be left alone from interviews and everything else. At least, I think so. What do you think?

LEVIN: I think you're right, and I think the reality is it's not going to happen. I think that if they go shopping in Malibu, the paparazzi are there, and they are not going to say, Gee, we're going to respect this. They're going to say, Wow, we can get a great shot.

VAN SUSTEREN: That poor child. Anyway, Harvey, as always, thank you.

LEVIN: Sure, Greta.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

