Baby and Toddler Found Bound, Gagged in California

Authorities say a baby and a toddler have found bound, gagged and left on a bedroom floor in Southern California, and the childrens' father is being investigated for attempted murder and torture in the case.

Riverside County Sheriff's Sgt. Steve Brown says deputies responded to the home in the Indian Hills area Friday on a report of a family disturbance.

Brown says the two girls, ages 1 1/2 and 18 weeks, also had visible injuries on their faces and heads.

Their father, 23-year-old Jeremiah Scott, fled before deputies arrived but was later found in the neighborhood and arrested.

Brown says the babies' injuries did not appear to be life threatening and they were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Scott is being held on $1 million bail.