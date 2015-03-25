Ax-Wielding Man Injures Several People in Swiss Town

A man swinging an ax injured several people in the northwestern Swiss town of Liestal on Monday, authorities said.

There were no immediate details on the number of people wounded or the seriousness of their injuries.

The man, who was not immediately identified, took an ax from a plastic bag around 11 a.m. and without warning began attacking passers-by, witnesses told police in the Swiss canton [state] of Basel.

An officer who happened to be in the area helped several other people overpower the attacker, a police statement said. The man was then arrested.

Police said they were looking for other witnesses, including a person who reportedly left the scene of the crime with a bloodstained T-shirt.