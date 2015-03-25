Authorities Investigate Second Shooting Targeting Indiana School Principal

Police in LaPorte County are investigating the second shooting since January apparently directed at the principal of Michigan City High School.

Nine bullets were recovered at Principal Mark Francesconi's rural LaPorte home last week, six of them shot through windows and three shot into the home's brick facade. No one was home at the time.

On Jan. 28, someone shot bullets into Francesconi's office at the high school.

Authorities do not have a suspect, Maj. Gary Broling of the Sheriff's Department said.

Michigan City Area Schools spokeswoman Betsy Kohn said Francesconi is trying to focus on the business of running the school.

"He's asked that we respect his privacy, at least until the investigation gets further along," Kohn said. "No one in the family was home (at the time of the shooting) and were thankful for that."

Kohn said security at the high school has been increased.