Authorities Close Nightclub Where Rapper Proof Was Shot

A nightclub where the rapper Proof, a protege of Eminem, died in a shootout that also killed another man will close for a year under a deal with authorities.

The CCC nightclub also must pay fines for illegally operating after hours, the Wayne County prosecutors said. The settlement and the fines are to be announced at a court hearing Thursday, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Proof, 32, whose real name was Deshaun Holton, died April 11 after being shot following a fight that occurred 2 1/2 hours after the club's legal closing time. Proof was a member of the rap group D12 and was the best man at Eminem's January wedding.

Army veteran Keith Bender, 35, also was shot and died a week later.

Police say Proof shot Bender before Bender's cousin, Mario Etheridge, shot Proof. Etheridge is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and discharging a firearm in a building.

Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy, who sued the club's owners, said state law for a nuisance violation permits only a one-year closing.

Club co-owner Alfred Thompson declined comment Wednesday.