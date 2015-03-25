Australian Doctor Finds Dead Gecko in Chicken Egg

A doctor in Australia this week was shocked to find a gecko inside an egg he had just cracked open as he was cooking his dinner, the Telegraph reported.

Peter Beaumont broke open the egg and found a tiny dead gecko. "I was cracking the eggs into a pan when I noticed one of them was all cloudy. I looked at the shell and saw a tiny gecko," he said in the story.

The lizard was embedded between the interior of the shell and the egg’s membrane, said Beaumont, who believes it climbed into the chicken, possibly to eat an embryo, and got trapped and died in the area where the eggs form inside the chicken.

Beaumont, 60, who is president of the Australian Medical Association in the Northern Territory, believes his discovery could be the first such instance in the world.

