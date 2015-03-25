Atlanta Mom Charged After Allegedly Punching Another Woman at Cheerleading Clinic

An Atlanta-area mom is facing charges after allegedly beating another woman at her daughter's cheerleading camp, FOX 5 News in Atlanta reported.

Michelle Rains, who has been charged with simple battery, says the argument started because she wanted her 9-year-old daughter placed on a different squad than the one assigned, but the president of the cheerleading clinic refused.

That's when things reportedly got out of hand — but the 39-year-old mother of three vehemently denies hitting Nancy Cunningham, president of the Sharon Springs Cheerleading Association.

A complaint obtained by FOX 5 Atlanta says the cheerleading president accuses Rains of punching and taunting her in the Aug. 1 incident.

"I did not punch her," she told FOX 5 Atlanta. "I did take my three fingers and put them underneath her chin and push her head back. ... I think it escalated to a point where it shouldn't have."

