Arizona Woman Indicted on Felony Charges in Missing Baby Case

A Scottsdale woman who wanted to adopt a missing Arizona baby has been indicted on felony charges.

Prosecutors said Friday that a grand jury charged 37-year-old Tammi Smith with forgery and conspiracy to commit custodial interference.

Tempe police arrested her Feb. 2 on suspicion of trying to pressure the father of 9-month-old Gabriel Johnson into signing over his parental rights. Smith was released from jail and denied any involvement in the baby's disappearance.

The baby's 23-year-old mother, Elizabeth Johnson, told police that she drove the baby to San Antonio in late December, stayed about a week, then took a bus to Florida without him. She's in a Phoenix jail and has refused to talk about it.

San Antonio police are searching a landfill for the baby's body.