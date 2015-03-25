Arizona Police Arrest 9 Fraternity Members in Milk Vomit Car Crash

Police at Arizona State University say they've arrested nine fraternity members suspected of vomiting milk from a footbridge onto cars on the street below. The vomiting incident caused a crash that injured two people.

Assistant Police Chief Jay Spradling says police are fairly certain the Sept. 22 incident was hazing. He says eight of the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity members arrested this week on suspicion of disorderly conduct were pledges, while one was the pledge master.

ASU has a strict policy against hazing, as does the national fraternity organization.

Tempe police Sgt. Steve Carbajal said the vomit caused one car's driver to stop, and another car smashed into it from behind. A woman and her 6-year-old daughter suffered minor injuries.