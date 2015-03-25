Arizona Authorities Locate 3-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing

Authorities in Arizona say a 3-year-old girl has been found safe after a massive search.

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office spokesman Dwight D'Evelyn says Victoria Bensch, who was reported missing Thursday, was found Friday morning. D'Evelyn says the girl is in good condition, but there are concerns about frostbite after she spent the overnight hours in temperatures in the low 30's.

Authorities say she has been flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital.

Authorities say the girl was outside playing early Thursday evening when she disappeared along with her dog.

The sheriff's office says the family dog was also found with the child.