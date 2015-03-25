Amber Alert Issued for Arkansas Girl

A 6-year-old girl was still missing Monday after her pink bicycle was found in a cornfield 5 miles from the Crittenden County (search ) community of Gilmore.

Crittenden County authorities called in Arkansas State Police (search) to help look for Patricia Ann Miles (search ) of Gilmore. When they found her bicycle around 1 a.m. Monday, police raised the level of the Amber Alert to Level One, calling for extreme caution and attention from the public.

The girl left home about 8:15 a.m. Sunday for Bufford Grocery on Front Street and did not return home.